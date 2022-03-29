24-hour daycare comes to St Barb’s

News

The Laventille community will soon have a new 24-hour daycare facility.

Speaking at the launch of Hidden Honey in the Rocks 24-hour daycare centre, minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian said she was happy to see a dream become a reality.

She said, “I am pleased to see a daycare with focus on low-income, single mothers come to life. These are the people most in need of facilities such as this.”

The centre is in Upper St Barb’s Road, First Hamlet Trace, Laventille.

The owner, Kerry-Ann Heath, said it has been a dream of hers for about three years.

When open the daycare can accommodate children between the ages of three months to 14 years. Heath said, “We have five playpens for babies when they come.

“The daycare will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner at affordable rates for the children in our care.

“One of my main focuses when building the idea of the daycare was single mothers, who often work more than one job.”

Asked what her mission was, she said, “To provide a safe haven in pursuit of excellence.”

The centre has already started registering children for its opening on April 19.