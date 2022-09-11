234 covid19 cases, 2 deaths

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported 234 new positive covid19 cases and two deaths. In the ministry’s 4 pm update, it said the two additional deaths were that of an elderly man and woman, both with multiple comorbidities. The number of deaths now stands at 4,168 and the number of active cases raised to 5,327. These samples were taken between September 8 and 9.

There are now 216 patients hospitalised with 18 in step-down facilities and 5,111 in home isolation. From July 22 to September 7, 4,266 patients are vaccinated while 16,487 are not.

The ministry has also reported that there have been 313 deaths of vaccinated people and 3,463 were unvaccinated. It also noted that 51.2 per cent of the population –716,671 – are fully vaccinated and 683,329 are not.