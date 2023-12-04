22-year-old Enterprise man arrested with kilo of marijuana

News

An Enterprise, Chaguanas man was arrested on Sunday after police found more than a kilogram of marijuana in his home.

During an early morning exercise, officers from the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) and members of the Regiment executed warrants at several houses between 2 am and 6 am.

Police executed a search warrant at a house in Rainbow Crescent, Enterprise where they found two rectangular, brown packets containing marijuana.

A 22-year-old man who was in the house at the time was arrested and taken to the Chaguanas Police Station.

The marijuana weighed 1.09 kgs.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Montrichard, acting Supt Gyan and spearheaded by ASP Dipchand, Insp Sylvan, acting Insp Stewart and others.