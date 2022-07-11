22 flood-hit Grande Riviere families get food assistance from ministry

News

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services says it is providing assistance to victims of the June 29 flooding in Grande Riviere/Matelot communities of east Trinidad.

A ministry release said on Monday that 22 families were identified as being in dire need of emergency food supplies, and they were provided for over the weekend.

The ministry said it has received applications from 14 families from the Sangre Grande/Toco area.

“From the applications received thus far, a majority of the families are requesting assistance with repairs to damaged homes; and for household appliances lost as a result of the flood.

“The ministry continues to receive applications from those adversely affected through the online system from the Disaster Management Unit of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. The ministry’s social workers for the Sangre Grande/Toco area are also providing psycho-social support for those in need,” the release said.

For further information and assistance, people can contact the ministry via its hotline at 800-1MSD or any social welfare district office.