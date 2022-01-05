22 deaths, 579 new covid19 cases

News

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health reported 22 deaths and 579 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

In its 4pm update it said there are 15,436 active cases and 609 patients in hospital.

The total number of covid19 deaths is 2,973.

The update said 444 patients are in hospital, 165 are in step-down facilities, and 14,099 are in home self-isolation.

It said of those who have died, 160 were fully vaccinated, 2,423 were not vaccinated, and 390 died before May 24, 2021, which is the date at which the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

The update said 86.0 per cent of patients are not fully or partially vaccinated and 14 per cent are fully vaccinated.

It said 671,314 people, or 48 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, while 728,686 are not fully vaccinated. In addition to being fully vaccinated, 81,633 people have received boosters.

The number of people tested to date is 513,554.