$21m in cocaine washes ashore in Mayaro district

The cocaine that washed ashore in Mayaro on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

There has been an element of fear in the Guayaguayare community as residents fear there might be deadly repercussions over the recent finding of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $21 million, which washed ashore from the Atlantic Ocean.

The hefty find is believed to be part of a shipment of illegal drugs.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said, “People are silent. We are aware of the possible repercussions. There is an element of fear in Guaya. It is not a customary thing for cocaine, especially in that amount, to be washing ashore. It has never happened here before.”

“Cocaine is big business. That is big trouble, and we, the residents, have no idea where the cocaine came from or where it was heading.”

A police statement on Thursday said officers of the Mayaro CID got a tip-off and went to a location at Guayaguayare in the Mayaro police district where they found the illegal drugs on Wednesday.

Eastern Division police seized the observed 36 packets of cocaine wrapped in watertight tape. The drug had a total weight of 46 kilogrammes and an estimated street value of $21,373,440.

However, residents said there had been reports that cocaine had been seen on the shoreline in the past few days. It had been the cause of rifts between several residents.

“We were hearing rumours that people pick up packages. It started with four or five packages. Then we heard that that number had increased. We heard that people were fighting among themselves to see who would get them,” another resident said.

There was a report of a shooting on Wednesday night at Nurse Trace and Ferrier Circular shooting. There were no reports of injuries, and from what residents heard, the shooting was linked to the find.

“We have not seen an increase in police presence. But the police are moving on whatever information they get. If they get a tip-off, they would go and see,” the resident said.

Reports are police went to the BP compound at Isthmus Road, where company officials took them to the coastline outside of the facility where the packages of drugs were found.

The police photographed the drugs and took them to the station before taking them to the St James Forensic Science Centre for analysis.

No one has been arrested, and acting Cpl Dowarka is continuing investigations.

Also in the Eastern Division, the police responded to a report of an explosion around 10 pm on Tuesday at Newlands Village, Mayaro.

There, the police recovered an abandoned vehicle bearing false registration plates.

The officers searched the vehicle and found an extended magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition that were hidden inside.

The police seized the items.

Investigations are also ongoing.

On Thursday, Newsday contacted Mayaro MP Rushton Paray on the cocaine discovery, and he responded via a media statement saying it underscored border vulnerability.

He said the “sizable cocaine stash” on the south-eastern coast highlighted an urgent need for bolstered border controls.

“This significant haul points to active drug smuggling within our waters. Our borders remain dangerously porous, risking not just the influx of narcotics but potentially lethal weapons as well,” Paray said.

He added that “community murmurs” have also hinted at locals having washed-up packages.

People are concerned about the possible links between this drug influx and a surge in criminal activities, including home invasions, in the impacted areas.

The opposition MP named a vessel at Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas, saying it sits idle and costs almost $1.5 billion “while the drug trade looms.”

Paray also charged that four helicopters which could have safeguarded our airspace and backed the country’s naval forces are languishing unused.

“The Government’s apparent hesitation in boosting border protection is unsettling. It brings into question their dedication to tackling crime and assuring citizen safety,” Paray said.

“Our local police officers give their all, but they are in dire need of both additional hands and technological aid.”

The stark discovery, Paray said, should compel the Dr Keith Rowley-led government to ramp up our border defenses urgently.

Over three months ago, on May 18, police found and seized over $200 million in cocaine during a multi-agency intelligence-led operation in what has been termed one of the biggest drug busts in this country.

After searching the car, the investigators had also arrested three people in Chaguaramas in the carpark of a hotel.

The police had received information two months earlier about a large shipment of cocaine destined for the United States.

The drugs have an approximate weight of 168 kilogrammes with a street value of $234,457,344, police said.

The police also found a loaded Glock pistol on the floor near the driver’s seat.