217 new covid19 cases, four additional deaths

Image courtesy CDC.

There are 217 new positive covid19 cases reported as of Sunday afternoon according to the Ministry of Health’s update.

The release said the new cases were from samples taken between June 8 and June 11.

The additional cases have brought the total number of active cases to 8,240.

Since last Sunday, the number of covid19 cases has steadily increased with the highest number of cases for the week reported on Friday with 430 cases.

The number dropped sharply on Saturday with only 191 being reported.

The four latest deaths bring the total number to 3,963.

The patients were an elderly man, two elderly women and a middle-aged woman.

All four had comorbidities which include diabetes, hypertension, cerebrovascular disease, kidney disease and neurological disease.

The update also reported that there are 137 patients in the hospital, 8,097 people in home self-isolation and no patients in step-down facilities.

Some 713,132 people have been fully vaccinated, while 686,868 people received their first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

It was also reported that 161,653 booster doses were administered.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 152,520 patients recovered, while 20 people were discharged from public health facilities.

The update also noted there were 198 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in self-isolation at home but later met the discharge criteria and were allowed to be released.