21 deaths, 774 cases as covid19 surge continues

Photo courtesy CDC.

There have been 21 covid19 deaths between Friday and Saturday making it 78 fatalities since the beginning of December, and 2,236 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Saturday afternoon update, the deceased were five elderly men, ten elderly women, four middle-aged men, and two middle-aged women. Fourteen people had multiple comorbidities, three had one comorbidity, and four had no known medical conditions.

In addition, 774 new cases were recorded from samples taken from December 1 to 3, a marked decrease from the record-breaking 984 cases the day before. The new cases increased the total, since March 2020, to 74,533.

Meanwhile, 94 people were discharged from public health facilities while 271 recovered in home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 60,202, and the number of active cases to 12,095, an increase of 388.

There were 529 people in hospital with 22 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit at Couva Hospital. There were also 10,619 in home isolation, 173 in step down facilities, and 99 in state quarantine facilities.

The ministry added that, based on data from July to November, 6,408 of 7,134 people, or 89.8 per cent, of patients in the parallel health care system were unvaccinated.