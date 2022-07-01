203 new covid19 cases, one new death

News

Image courtesy CDC.

The Health Ministry reported one new covid-related death and 203 additional covid19 cases as of Friday afternoon.

The fatality was an elderly woman who had multiple comorbidities.

This brings the total number of covid19-related deaths to 4,012.

The ministry’s 4 pm update said the additional cases were from samples taken between June 28 and 30.

The number of active cases now stands at 6,394. The total number of cases recorded since March 12, 2020 is 167,300.

As of Friday afternoon, it was also reported that 714,123 people were fully vaccinated, representing 51 per cent of the population.

The update also said 685,877 people had received their first or no vaccine dose and 166,363 boosters had been administered.

The update said 156,894 people have recovered from the virus and five people were discharged from public health facilities.

There have been 123 recovered community cases. This refers to people who tested positive and went into self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria.

There were a total of 105 patients in hospital, 6,287 people in home self-isolation and no one in step-down facilities.