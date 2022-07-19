2020 Morvant triple murder – 8 cops remanded into custody

News

Police re-enact the crime scene in August last year at Juman Drive, Second Caledonia, Morvant, as part of the detailed investigation into the triple murder. – Marvin Hamilton

EIGHT police officers appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate shortly after noon on Tuesday charged with the 2020 murders of three men in Second Caledonia, Morvant.

Sgt Joseph Solomon, acting corporal Charles Budri, constables Sherwin Baptiste, Mark Lewis, Vaughn St Cyr, Kameel Mohammed, Colin Furlong and Shawn Lord appeared virtually before magistrate Brian Dabideen.

Seven of the officers appeared on a video link from the Besson Street Police Station while PC Lord appeared virtually from an unknown location.

The officers were charged by Supt Wayne Abbott on Monday night with the murders of Joel Jacob, 38, Noel Diamond, 46, and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, on June 27, 2020 at Juman Drive, near the Auto Guru building.

The seven stood side by side dressed casually and answered when the magistrate called their names and raised their hands. Lord was seated and was at first wearing a face mask before he removed it.

The officers who were last assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force were part of a team of 18 officers who intercepted a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida hatchback along Juman Drive and allegedly murdered the three men who were reportedly unarmed and had surrendered.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage and shared on social media shortly after the incident. It also sparked widespread protests for three days in Port of Spain, Morvant, Laventille, Cocorite, East Dry River and other areas as people demanded justice and a thorough investigation.

The Police Complaints Authority had completed its investigation in the matter and referred its findings to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. A special task force led by Supt Abbott was detailed to investigate and arrested the eight between July 14 and 15. All except one officer remained silent.

Attorneys Israel Khan, SC, Ulric Skerritt, James Caruth, Thalia Brooks and Arissa Maharaj represented five of the officers.

Attorneys Sheldon Maicoo and John Heath represented Lord, attorney Mario Merritt represented Lewis and attorney Wade Ceballo represented Budri. The matter was adjourned to August 16.