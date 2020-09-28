200 days of COVID in T&T

admin 3 hours ago

On March 12, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was con­firmed by the Min­istry of Health (MoH) in Trinidad and To­ba­go. Two hun­dred days lat­er, COVID-19 cas­es have soared above 4,000, and our death toll has reached an as­tound­ing 71. Our new nor­mal in Sep­tem­ber 2020 now looks like what we con­sid­ered a dystopi­an fu­ture from a Jan­u­ary 2020 per­spec­tive.
Next Post

DSS source claims $92M actually seized during raid

Mon Sep 28 , 2020
Crit­i­cal phone record­ings be­tween a high-rank­ing po­lice of­fi­cer and a Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) of­fi­cial dis­cussing the ac­tu­al amount of mon­ey seized and a deal to re­lease some of the cash, af­ter it was seized and hauled to the La Hor­quet­ta Po­lice Sta­tion, are just some of the cru­cial in­for­ma­tion […]

You May Like

200 days of COVID in T&T

admin 3 hours ago

On March 12, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was con­firmed by the Min­istry of Health (MoH) in Trinidad and To­ba­go. Two hun­dred days lat­er, COVID-19 cas­es have soared above 4,000, and our death toll has reached an as­tound­ing 71. Our new nor­mal in Sep­tem­ber 2020 now looks like what we con­sid­ered a dystopi­an fu­ture from a Jan­u­ary 2020 per­spec­tive.
Next Post

DSS source claims $92M actually seized during raid

Mon Sep 28 , 2020
Crit­i­cal phone record­ings be­tween a high-rank­ing po­lice of­fi­cer and a Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) of­fi­cial dis­cussing the ac­tu­al amount of mon­ey seized and a deal to re­lease some of the cash, af­ter it was seized and hauled to the La Hor­quet­ta Po­lice Sta­tion, are just some of the cru­cial in­for­ma­tion […]

You May Like