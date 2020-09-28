On March 12, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Trinidad and Tobago. Two hundred days later, COVID-19 cases have soared above 4,000, and our death toll has reached an astounding 71. Our new normal in September 2020 now looks like what we considered a dystopian future from a January 2020 perspective.
DSS source claims $92M actually seized during raid
Mon Sep 28 , 2020
You May Like
200 days of COVID in T&T
On March 12, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Trinidad and Tobago. Two hundred days later, COVID-19 cases have soared above 4,000, and our death toll has reached an astounding 71. Our new normal in September 2020 now looks like what we considered a dystopian future from a January 2020 perspective.
DSS source claims $92M actually seized during raid
Mon Sep 28 , 2020