200 days of COVID in T&T

On March 12, 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was con­firmed by the Min­istry of Health (MoH) in Trinidad and To­ba­go. Two hun­dred days lat­er, COVID-19 cas­es have soared above 4,000, and our death toll has reached an as­tound­ing 71. Our new nor­mal in Sep­tem­ber 2020 now looks like what we con­sid­ered a dystopi­an fu­ture from a Jan­u­ary 2020 per­spec­tive.