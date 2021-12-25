20 covid19 deaths, 420 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The death toll for December covid19 deaths increased by 20 on Saturday sending the total for the month to 580, the highest since the pandemic was declared in mid-March, last year.

In the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm covid19 update, there were 420 new cases reported.

The overall death toll on Saturday stood at 2,738, and the total number of active cases stood at 16, 581.

The ministry pointed out that the new cases were the results from samples taken between December 21 and 24 and not over the last 24 hours.

The update also said 658,807 people have now received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, 616,085 have received their second dose and 47,746 people have had a single-dose vaccine.

To date, 66,979 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot.

There are 491 covid patients in hospital. There are also 161 people in step-down facilities, 34 people in state quarantine facilities and 15,509 people in home self-isolation.

Of all those in the parallel healthcare system, 8,156 of 9,321 patients or 87.6 per cent of people were not fully vaccinated, according to data recorded between July 22 and December 8.

On Christmas Eve, TT recorded its highest number of covid19 deaths of 37, which surpassed two previous grim milestones of 32 on December 15 and 33 on December 18.