2 students to represent Trinidad and Tobago at US youth science camp

Dominique Henry and Reginald Mohammed have been selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 2024 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp) in West Virginia, US.

The NYSCamp, now in its 61st year, is a prestigious residential programme that honours and challenges the world’s rising STEM leaders.

The camp provides opportunities for delegates to engage with STEM professionals and participate in outdoor activities.

The 2024 NYSCamp will run from June 27-July 20 and aims to return fully in person, offering an environment where delegates can explore STEM topics in depth with industry experts while enjoying the outdoor lifestyle the camp provides.

Dominique Henry, a student at Bishop’s High School, Tobago, has been actively involved in various extracurricular activities, including Christmas charity drives, Interact southwest Tobago and a youth business summer programme.

She has also designed websites and tutored her peers.

Henry is a member of her school’s tourism, art and animation clubs and a former member of the archery club.

A press release from NIHERST says “She looks forward to experiencing next-generation technology and learning from innovators in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), as well as exploring new cultures.”

Mohammed, a student at Naparima College, has a notable record in environmental preservation and sustainability essay competitions. He has earned certificates of distinction in various math olympiads and received a bronze award in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

Reginald is an active member of his school’s science club, literary and debating society, IT club and Indian cultural club.

“He is eager to engage in hands-on experiments and cutting-edge learning at the camp.”