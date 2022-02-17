2 sisters perish in Curepe house fire, male relative hurt

News

FIRE SCENE: The ground floor of a Curepe building where sisters Amanda and Alicia Charles lived.

Both sisters died following a fire on Thursday. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE –

POLICE and fire officers are investigating a Curepe house fire in which two sisters perished and a male relative surviving but suffering burns.

Fire officers said they received a report of a blaze at a house on Watts Street, at around 12.20 am on Thursday and tenders were despatched to the area where neighbours managed to pull Amanda Charles, 30, and her sister Alicia Charles, 31, out of the burning room.

A 38-year-old male relative was also pulled from the house by residents.

Fire officers took the sisters and their male relative to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre in Mt Hope where Amanda was declared dead at 12.58 pm.

Her sister was declared dead at 1.43 pm.

The relative remained warded at the hospital up to Thursday afternoon. Newsday visited the area but no relatives were available to speak on the incident.

A resident who helped to rescue the sisters said he was deeply hurt after hearing they both had died and recalled the response of the neighbours.

“We were on the corner and saw the fire starting from afar.

“Then we saw a set of excitement so we decided to go and see if we could help any of the people out.

“We managed to break through the burglar-proofing on the window and pull them out.

“I’m really sorry to hear that they died.”