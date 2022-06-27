2 shot, killed on the weekend

News

TWO shootings over the weekend led to the deaths of one Diego Martin woman and an Arima man.

On Saturday, a woman, identified only as Marty, was killed while buying food with her husband at an outlet on the Diego Martin main road. Another man, believed to be the target of the shooting, was injured in the shooting.

An initial police report said the woman and her husband walked from their Quarry Road home to Rocky’s Fried and BBQ Chicken at around 10.35 pm on Saturday, close to Mason Street, to buy a meal of fried chicken.

It said while the couple was waiting for their order, two men were engaged in an altercation a short distance away.

“A short while after, the husband heard a loud explosion and saw his wife fall to the ground, bleeding from the head with a gunshot wound,” the report said.

Speaking to Newsday anonymously, a resident living near the scene of the shooting said she heard the shots but thought they were firecrackers.

She said she knew the victim, adding, “She wasn’t in anything.” “She was a nice woman. Her son just did SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment). She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The police report said two spent shells were found at the scene near the victim. It said officers visited the St James Medical Complex based on information they received where they found the other victim with injuries to the right ear and cheek. He was escorted by officers to the Port of Spain General Hospital for further treatment.

The family and husband of the deceased were unwilling to speak to Newsday about the incident.

In the other incident, which took place at At Hoyte Avenue, Arima, 66-year-old Lenny Hoyte was shot around 5.30 am.

An initial police report said Hoyte was at his home having a conversation with a female member of the household when loud explosions were heard. The report said another member of the household went outside and found Hoyte motionless under a shed on the eastern side of the premises with gunshot injuries about the body.

Police found Hoyte at the scene barefooted and wearing grey short pants, a grey and blue stripped jersey.