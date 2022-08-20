2 robbed in Hindu family’s temple

News

A brother and sister were robbed on Friday while inside the personal Hindu temple at their Arima home.

According to the police, around 10:30 am, Isha Boodoosingh, 60 and Zaman Zhor, 49 of Jokhan Trace, Carapo, Arima were in the temple when four masked men jumped over the wall of their property.

The men, who were said to be about six feet tall and of African descent, pointed guns at the siblings and announced a robbery. They took three Samsung cellphones, $1,500 in cash, as well as Boodoosingh’s TT passport and US Visa.

The men left the compound through the front gate and escaped on foot. Enquires are continuing.

This incident occurred after the Carapo Hindu Temple was robbed in May and June, the first time being desecrated as the thieves cooked corned beef in a pot used to prepare vegetarian meals.