2 prison officers held with contraband at Arouca

News

Golden Grove Prison located in Golden Grove, Arouca. Photo by Roger Jacob

TWO prison officers were caught on Saturday trying to smuggle contraband items into the prison.

A release from the prison service said, while conducting searches in the scanner room at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca, an officer held with 60 cigarettes when he reported for duty at about 1.40 pm.

Some 15 minutes later, the second officer was caught attempting to smuggle in 539 grammes of compressed marijuana hidden in a food container.

The prison service said both officers have 21 and 19 years’ service. The Arouca police were also contacted.

Prison Commissioner Pulchan said he extremely pleased that measures implemented to mitigate trafficking in the p