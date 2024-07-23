2 on separate murder charges get $200,000 bail

News

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. – File photo

A High Court judge has granted a Debe man and a La Romaine woman $200,000 bail while they await trial for separate murders.

Justice Gillian Scotland granted bail on July 23 to Christopher Bissoo, of Serenity Heights, Debe, and Rasha Sobrian of Rambert Village, La Romaine.

As part of his bail conditions, Bissoo was ordered to stay 100 metres from any witness in the case and make no contact, either directly or indirectly. He also has to report to the Debe police station on Sundays and cannot apply for travel documents until the end of his trial.

Sobrian was given the same conditions but was ordered to report to the Barrackpore police station on Saturdays.

Bissoo has been on remand for 15 years, nine months and four days awaiting trial. He is alleged to have killed his father, Glen Bissoo, on June 8, 2008, during an altercation.

Sobrian, who is jointly charged with someone else, has been on remand for 16 years and five days, charged with the murder of her husband, Lester Sobrian, on March 15, 2008. Sobrian’s body was found in Fyzabad near an oilwell at Sewlal Trace. His throat had been slit.

Sobrian is expected to go on trial in March 2025.

Public defender Michelle Ali represents Bissoo and Sobrian. Rhea Libert of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions appeared for the State at the two bail hearings.