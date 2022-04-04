2 of seven men wounded in Point Fortin shooting to leave hospital

News

The area where seven people were shot and wounded at 17th Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin early Friday morning. – LINCOLN HOLDER

Two of the seven men shot and wounded in Point Fortin early Friday while gambling and liming were scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Relatives said two were stable enough to leave the San Fernando General Hospital. Police said all other victims were in a stable condition at the hospital.

The victims are between 21 and 33. All except for one are from Point Fortin..

The shooting happened at around 3 am on Friday at the side of a house at Techier Village, where a group of men was liming and gambling. Shooters ambushed them and announced a hold-up.

The men began running off in different directions, and the gunmen opened fire, hitting the seven.

The gunmen made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items in a nearby getaway car.

No one has been arrested and Point Fortin police are investigating.