2 more covid19 deaths, 209 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

AN elderly man and woman both with comorbidities died from complications associated with covid19.

Apart from the two deaths, the Health Ministry in its media update on Friday said there were 209 new infections.

The death toll as at September 2 was 4,150 with the active cases being 5,535. Of that number 5,317 are in home isolation.

From March to 2020 to September, 179,457 people have contracted the virus.

The update added that there are 218 people in hospital with six in the intensive care unit and four in the high dependency unit.

There were 17 people discharged from health facilities between Thursday and Friday with 245 isolation recoveries.

A total of 716,446 have been vaccinated with 168,271 receiving their booster shots.