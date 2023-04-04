2 men shot in their Arima mini-mart

News

File photo –

Two Arima vendors are being treated for gunshot wounds after an attack at their businessplace on Tuesday morning.

Police said the men, aged 23 and 48, were at their mini-mart on Bamboo No 1, Maturita, when at around 7 am, two masked men walked into the businessplace and shot them several times.

The gunmen got into a black car parked nearby and drove off.

Passers by took the wounded men to hospital where they were both listed in stable condition.

The 23-year-old was shot in his neck and face while the 48-year-old was shot in his shoulder.

Arima police were called in and found 13 spent shells. No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrest made.