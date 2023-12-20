2 men shot dead in Tobago

News

LESS than a day after Tobago recorded its 11th murder, two more people were shot dead while liming outside a bar.

The island’s murder toll has now reached a record high of 13.

Dead are 61-year-old Frith Alleyne and 33-year-old Akeim Fritz.

A police source told Newsday that police were called to a double murder just after 1 am at Milford Road in Crown Point in the vicinity of the Sherwin Williams paint compound.

The source said police were told that a car passed and gunmen started shooting at a group of men around 12.55 am.

Alleyne and Fritz were killed, and a third man was wounded. He was taken to the Scarborough General hospital for treatment.