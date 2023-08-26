2 men gunned down in Arima, Arouca

News

File photo – ROGER JACOB

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in separate incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Saturday at around 7.30 am, the police responded to a shooting report and went to Persad Street, off First Street, Five Rivers in Arouca.

They found that Jonathon “Polo” Braithwaite, 23, had been gunned down.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at around 3.30 am, but the discovery was made four hours later.

Since Braithwaite’s killing, several videos have been circulating with Braithwaite holding two high-powered guns while sitting on a bed.

At around 9 pm on Friday, Amod “Massy” Brown was shot on the corner of Stone Circular and Phase 7 in La Horquetta in Arima.

Reports are that Brown was sitting at the side of the roadway where a gunman approached him and opened fire.

Brown was hit several times but managed to run a short distance away, where he collapsed.

The gunman also ran off.

Brown was taken to the Arima Hospital, where he died.

Police recovered three spent shells and three live rounds of 40 calibre ammunition on the scene.

No one has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing into both killings.