2 Londoners charged with trafficking codeine in Trinidad

News

Two UK nationals pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking codeine, an opiate medication, as a dangerous drug.

Musafa Melvana, 20, and Berkay Sahin, 32, both of London, appeared before Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on June 29.

They were remanded into custody and are scheduled to reappear on July 20.

According to police reports, officers on mobile patrol in Tunapuna on June 25 stopped a vehicle occupied by two men.

They searched the vehicle and allegedly found 163 bottles of Codeine Linctus. The men were taken to the station and detained.

The following day, officers executed a search warrant at a bed-and-breakfast accommodation in St James which was being rented by the men. There, they allegedly found 434 bottles of Codeine Linctus. The men were arrested and charged. Codeine, a pain reliever, is also used as a recreational drug.