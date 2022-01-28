2 killed in brazen South Park shooting

News

TRAGIC: Undertakers remove the body of one of the two men murdered at the South Park Mall, San Fernando, on Thursday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Shoppers and workers at South Park, San Fernando, were left shaken on Thursday as two unidentified men were shot dead in the mall’s carpark.

Newsday understands that around noon, the two men were sitting in a silver AD wagon in the mall’s south carpark when gunmen approached it and opened fire. Both men died on the spot.

When Newsday visited the scene at 1pm, the car’s windshield was bullet-riddled and both victims’ bodies were still inside as crime scene investigators (CSI), fire officers and police searched for clues.

As CSI opened the bullet-riddled left door, its window fell to the ground and shattered.

The car’s driver was slumped in his seat while the victim in the passenger seat appeared to have been reaching over to the backseat for cover while being shot. Both men wore jerseys and three-quarter pants.

One curious onlooker, who asked not to be identified, told Newsday the attack looked like something out of the movie Wild Wild West.

He added, “You telling me is in broad daylight they do this so, in this big open place? Is nowhere safe again, yes.”

Another onlooker told Newsday they were waiting for the police to clear the crime scene so they can leave the carpark.

When police wrapped up their work and gave the all-clear for people to re-enter the carpark, the owner of the red car which was parked next to the victims’ car quickly sped off. He was not at the scene at the time of the murders.