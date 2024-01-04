2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Tunapuna market

News

Police officers where the access to the Tunapuna Market, between the Priority Bus Route and the Eastern Main Road, was cordoned off after five people were shot, two of them fatally, on Wednesday night. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

TWO men were killed and three other people injured in a shooting near the Tunapuna Market on Wednesday night.

One man died on the spot, and another was declared dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, Mt Hope. They were identified as Mikel Voison and Aaron Leander. The three injured were a 22-year-old woman, Christine Hosein, Alex Alexander, 33, and Nathaniel Gajadar, 22, all of whom were listed in stable condition.

It is reported that a car pulled up near the Bus Route access to the market and a gunman began shooting, hitting the five victims.

By 8.45 pm, police and army officers were seen restricting access to the market.

The entrances via the Priority Bus Route and the Eastern Main Road were both cordoned off with yellow caution tape as armed officers were seen surveying the area with flashlights.

There were also reports that two people were shot in Bagatelle, Diego Martin earlier on Wednesday night.

The incidents continued the bloody start to January, which began with three killings on New Year’s Day – Adunde “Stem” Telemaque, 41, of St Barb’s near Belmont, Kareem Small of Tobago, and 19-year-old Teneisha Jackie, who was shot to death in Woodbrook.

On January 2, a double murder rocked Point Cumana, where mother and daughter Carmelita De Leon and Calida Schamber were shot to death. A man has been detained in connection with those murders.

On Wednesday morning, the naked body of a man identified as Kent Isaac was found dead outside his home at Big Yard, Carenage.