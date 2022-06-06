2 in court for Sangre Grande murder

News

CHARGED: Ricardo Rostant. – TTPS

TWO men who were charged over the weekend with the shooting murder of Jimmy Thomas in Sangre Grande were expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday to answer the charges.

A police press release said the men were charged by PC Gonzales of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II, after an attempted robbery resulted in the death of 28-year-old Thomas.

Ricardo Rostant, 29, who is said to be the husband of a news reporter, and Keishon “Kunta” Punter, 19, were identified in the press release as the men charged.

Punter, the release added, faces additional charges for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. The men were charged on Sunday on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

CHARGED: Keishon Punter. – TTPS

On May 24, Thomas was standing outside a building near the corner of Boodoo Circular and Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande when he was accosted by two men who tried to steal his gold chain. Thomas fought them and was shot multiple times including in the head.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the recording was posted to social media.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, legal officer Insp Ramjag, Insps Sylvester and John and Sgt Stanislaus, all of HBI Region II.