2 held in Princes Town for traffic offences

WITHIN three hours on Wednesday, Princes Town municipal police arrested two men and issued three fixed penalty notices in a traffic exercise.

One of the suspects, from Huggins Street, off St Croix Road, was expected to be charged with driving without a driver’s permit and an insurance certificate. The police said he was never issued a permit.

The other suspect, from Churkoo Village, also in Princes Town, was expected to be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise that Insp Morris-Garcia led.

The “incident-free exercise” started at 10.30 am and ended at 1.30 pm.

The police also completed 25 field interview forms.

The two suspects were expected to face a Princes Town magistrate.