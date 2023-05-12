2 held in police exercise in Freeport

News

File photo

Central Division police held two men during a roving roadblock and anti-crime exercise in the Freeport district early Friday.

The police arrested a 22-year-old man from Uquire Road, Freeport, for having a shotgun and three 12 gauge cartridges.

The police also arrested a 27-year-old man from Haniff Trace Extension for allegedly breaching a protection order.

The exercise occurred from 2 am to 6 am as part of Operation Real Steel.

Senior Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard, Supt Ramjohn, and Insp Stewart co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgts Stoute and Khan, acting Cpl Gopaul, and WPC Joseph supervised.

It also included Freeport CID police as well as Sgt Persad, acting Cpl Ramadhin, and other police from the Central Division Task Force (Area South).

The police stopped and searched several vehicles and occupants. But the police found nothing illegal.

The police also issued ten fixed penalty notices for various traffic offences.

Investigations are ongoing.