2 held for beating, robbing Wallerfield couple

POLICE arrested two Valencia men shortly after a home invasion in Wallerfield on Thursday morning.

Police said a 69-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife were at their Cumuto Main Road home when at around 5.30 am, three gunmen stormed the house.

The man began fighting with one of the bandits, but was overpowered and beaten.

The bandits stole $5,500, two cellphones and two flat-screen TVs before driving off in the couple’s Nissan Sylphy car.

A report was made and police from Arima CID and the Northern Division Task Force arrested two men aged 20 and 22 who are assisting investigators. The exercise was led by Insp Ramharack.