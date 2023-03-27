2 held after $5 robbery in Couva

News

Central Division police arrested two men from Calcutta No 2 in Freeport after a 41-year-old resident accused them of robbing him of $5, cigarettes, and his cell phone.

The victim, Sanjeev Ramlakhan, reported he was walking in Calcutta No 2, Freeport, at around 11.30 pm on Saturday when three men accosted him and announced a hold-up.

He said the men, who are from the area, threatened to kill him.

One robbed him of his Samsung A03 cell phone worth $950, and another robbed him of $5. The third robbed him of a pack of Mt D’Or cigarettes worth $16.

The suspects got into a red Nissan Frontier van and drove off.

The police were alerted, and PC Cole and WPC Corban interviewed the victim.

The police later recovered the phone and arrested two suspects, 23 and 24.

WPC Corban is leading investigations.