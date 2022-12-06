2 fatal accidents in Central Trinidad

News

Nigel Rampersad

A 43-year-old truck driver died on the spot on Monday evening after he was pinned behind the steering while driving at work.

The police said Nigel Rampersad, who worked with Sampson Transport Company at Rajkumar Trace, Mission Road in Freeport, was turning the truck, which was carrying a container, on the warehouse compound at around 6.30 pm. The container was dislodged and fell to the truck’s right side, crushing him to death. The father of four was from Felicity, Chaguanas.

There were no reports of other injuries.

In the other accident, a 50-year-old man was hit and killed on Monday night on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Seereeram Brothers compound in Chase Village. He was fixing a tyre.

Central Division police are investigating.