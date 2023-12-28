2 die in police-involved shooting in Carapichaima

News

File photo of police cars on a murder scene. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

A man and a woman were killed around 4 am on Thursday in what is believed to be a police-involved shooting in Central Trinidad.

The dead man has been identified as Kern Fraser and the woman as Sheckeela Davis.

Preliminary reports indicate that officers were searching the Carapichaima area for suspects in a shooting incident.

One suspect was arrested at Mungal Trace, Orangefield Road, Carapachima.

Based on information received, police went to the Waterloo Road home of Fraser, also a suspect.

Police said when they entered Fraser’s home, they confronted him while he was in bed.

Reports say Fraser allegedly fired at them from under a blanket and the police shot back.

When they lifted the blanket, they discovered Fraser and the unidentified woman with gunshot wounds.

They also found an illegal gun.

The couple was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where they both died of their injuries.

Investigations are continuing.