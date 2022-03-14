2 deaths, 218 new covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported two more deaths and 218 new covid19 cases on Monday.

It said there have now been 3,686 deaths. Of those, 250 people were fully vaccinated, 3,029 were not, and 390 died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

Of the two patients who died, one had a comorbidity and the other had no known comorbidities.

The update said there are 204 patients in hospital. The vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021-March 9, 2022 showed 17.3 per cent –2,906 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.7 per cent – 13,838 people – were not.

It said 50.4 per cent of the population (705, 911 people) is now fully vaccinated and 140,795 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 115,512 people have recovered from the virus, 21 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 1,687 have recovered from community cases.