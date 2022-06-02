2 deaths, 206 new covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported two deaths and 206 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

In its 4 pm update, it said 180 patients were hospitalised, there were 8,821 positive cases and the total number of deaths to date was 3,919.

Of those, 3,248 were not fully vaccinated, 281 were with 390 deaths prior to May 24 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

The update said 3,576 or 19.0 per cent of patients – between July 22, 2021, and June 01, 2022 – were fully vaccinated and 15,292 or 81.0 per cent were not.

It said 50.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated with 712,605 fully vaccinated and 687,395 who are not. It also said 158,902 people have taken vaccine boosters.