2 deaths, 122 new covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

Two deaths related to covid19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 4,020. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken on Monday and Tuesday was 122.

The Health Ministry’s daily update said the people who died were two elderly men. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and kidney disease. It said both people had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 6,185. Since March 2020, there have been 167,780 cases of covid19, of which 157,575 have recovered.

There are 96 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 28 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and four in the high dependency unit. There are ten people at the Caura Hospital, 27 at the Augustus Long Hospital, four at the St Ann’s Hospital, seven at the Arima General Hospital, none at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, nine at the St James Medical Complex, nine at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are zero people in state quarantine facilities, and 6,089 people in home self-isolation. There are 142 recovered community cases and six people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 80.6 per cent or 15,672 of 19,449 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to July 6, 2022.

It said of the 4,020 deaths up to July 6, 2022, 294 were vaccinated, 3,336 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 714,406 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 685,594 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.0 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 693,630.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 656,889, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,517.

A total of 166,498 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 776,507, of which 326,460 were done at private facilities and 450,047 were done at public facilities.