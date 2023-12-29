2 dead, 2 injured after Pinto shooting

News

AROUND 9.30 pm, a lone gunman opened fire on a group of people, killing two and injuring two others at Zone Eight, Mt Zion Road, Arima, on Thursday night.

Amy Walcott, 21, was nine months pregnant and died at the scene. Also shot were 16-year-old Valencia high-school student Roshan Ali, 18-year-old Daniel Alibocas and 13-year-old Shamir Bridgmohan.

The three teenagers were taken to the Arima Hospital, where Ali later succumbed to his injuries. Alibocas and Bridgmohan, who were both shot in the hands, are said to be in a stable condition.