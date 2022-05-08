2 covid19 deaths, 754 new cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 754 new covid19 cases.

In its 4 pm update on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were detected in samples taken between May 4 and 6.

Two new deaths were recorded between Wednesday and Thursday, which took the death toll to 3,847.

Those who died were one elderly female and one middle-aged man.

There are 9,132 active cases, with 8,900 people in home isolation and 193 in hospital. There are 39 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 151,235 covid19 cases. To date, 138,256 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 711,630 and 151,622 people have received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows that 81.6 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021, and May 4 were not fully vaccinated.