2 covid19 deaths, 432 new cases

News

Two more people have died from covid19, bringing the country’s total death figure from the virus to 3,667.

The Health Ministry’s 4 pm update on Tuesday said the two who died were an elderly man and an elderly woman. One had multiple comorbidities, including heart disease and a history of strokes. The other had one comorbidity.

The ministry also recorded 432 new cases from samples taken between Saturday and Monday.

There are now 22,093 active cases, with 21,410 in home isolation, 33 in step-down facilities and 218 in hospital.

Since the pandemic’s start in March 2020, the country has recorded a total of 130,964 covid19 cases, of which 105,204 patients have recovered.

As of Tuesday, the number of fully vaccinated people stood at 704,504, increasing by 360 compared to the previous day.

The ministry’s records show 82.7 per cent of patients (13,794) entering the hospital and step-down facilities between July 22 last year and March 2 were not fully vaccinated.The remaining 17.3 per cent of patients (2,859) were fully vaccinated.