2 covid19 deaths, 418 new cases

News

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 418 new covid19 cases.

In its 4 pm update on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were detected in samples taken between May 2 and 4.

Two new deaths were recorded between Wednesday and Thursday, which took the death toll to 3,845.

Those who died were one elderly man and one elderly female.

There are 8,677 active cases, with 8,460 people in home isolation and 188 in hospital. There are 29 patients in state quarantine and none in step-down facilities.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 149,950 covid19 cases. To date, 137,428 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 711,507 and 151,283 people have received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 81.6 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021, and May 4 were not fully vaccinated.