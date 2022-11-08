2 covid deaths in past 7 days, active cases decline further

News

Image courtesy CDC

THE Ministry of Health has reported 95 new covid19 infections and two deaths between November 2 – 8.

In the previous seven-day period, there were 141 new cases and six deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases this week is 14 and the seven-day average of covid-related deaths is less than one.

Last week, the averages were 20 new cases and one death per day.

Active cases now stand at 231, down 144 from 375 a week ago. There are 27 patients in hospital, down from 36.

The total number of covid deaths stands at 4,257.

Since the national vaccination programme began over a year ago, 717,855 people have been fully vaccinated, that is, an additional 177 over the past week.

So far, 169,131 people have had a booster shot – 43 more than last week. The percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated remained at 51.3 per cent for a third week.