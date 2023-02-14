2 cops hurt in Claxton Bay crash swerving to avoid child

News

File photo/David Reid

Two policemen were injured in a crash on Monday night near the Claxton Bay flyover when the driver swerved to avoid hitting what appeared to be a child “dressed in all white” running across the highway.

Injured were detectives, PCs Moonilal and Ali, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III), based in San Fernando.

Police said at 10 pm on Monday, the two were in an unmarked police van, a black Toyota Hilux, returning to the office after visiting the Special Evidentiary Recovery Unit in Cumuto.

The driver reported that while on the southbound lane, he saw what he thought was a child run across the highway from east to west.

He pulled to the right to avoid hitting the child, lost control of the van, and crashed into the grass median.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance personnel. The two were treated and discharged.

There was minor damage to the front bumper and number plate of their van.

PCs Mathura and Placide visited the scene, and Central Division police are investigating.

They searched for the child but found no one.