2 cops discharged, 2 still in hospital after Tarouba crash

News

Tesfa Defour (right) and his passenger look on at his wrecked car which collided with a panel van at Tarouba on Sunday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Two of four policemen injured in a car crash on Sunday in Tarouba have been discharged from hospital.

On Tuesday, a senior policeman said PCs St John and Colvis were recuperating at home. PCs Edwards and Li were still at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Tuesday afternoon.

Newsday learnt Edwards was in the intensive care unit in critical condition. Li is in stable condition.

The four constables from the Port of Spain Court and Process Unit were injured around 10.30 am on Sunday after doing extra duty at a fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Brian Lara Stadium Road and Gasparillo ByPass Road. The officers and the two civilians, who suffered minor injuries, were leaving the FOC Colours Of Pandora fete at the academy.

St John was driving his white van on the bypass road, having just turned right out of the Brian Lara Stadium Road.

Video footage shows the car’s driver heading straight out of the same road. The car and van collided and the van flipped, throwing out two of the officers. It landed partly on the car at the roadside.

The car driver, from St Joseph, and his passenger, from San Juan, were examined by paramedics at the scene and allowed to leave.

Cpl Richardson of the Gasparillo police station is investigating.