2 children among 7 killed in French Pyrenees explosion

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)At least seven people, including two children, were killed in an explosion in the village of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque in France on Monday.

The death toll from the blast, which also injured around 30 people, remains “provisional,” according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who told reporters it was “a historic tragedy for the region.”

The explosion happened overnight at around 1:30 a.m. local time, causing a fire in a small two-story building located on the main street, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Colonel Alexandre Trani, head of operations for the fire and rescue service for the Western Pyrenees, told BFMTV that one person was missing and added that there is a “strong possibility” that the missing person is within what remains of the building.

He said firefighters were assessing whether the structure was stable enough to begin searching through the rubble for the missing person, adding the operation was “very, very, very complicated given the stability of the building.”

A firefighter stands near to debris and burned houses after the explosion in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, on February 14, 2022.

Read More