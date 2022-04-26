2 burnt bodies found in Maracas; Sangre grande man shot dead

News

THE burnt bodies of a couple were found down a precipice off the North Coast Road, Maracas on Monday.

Police reported that sometime after 4 pm, they were told that something burnt, which appeared to be human bodies, were seen. Officers went to the scene and confirmed the find.

Up to 7 pm officers were still at the scene.

Police said the bodies were found a short distance from the “pillars,” which leads into to Maracas Bay and other beaches and communities along the North Coast. One of the deceased was positively identified as Ako Matthews by a relative, who said that Matthews and another person had been missing for some days.

Police are searching for a third body, believed to be that of a friend of the couple and who was also reported missing.

The body of the woman is believed to be Matthews’ girlfriend. However, because of the extent of the burns, police were unable to get a positive identity. Police said it was unclear how the two people were killed.

In an unrelated incident, a Sangre Grande man was found murdered on Sunday night.

Police reported that Kevin Daniel of Buttercup Avenue, North Eastern Settlement, was found inside an incomplete house at the side of the road, after police responded to reports of shooting.

Daniel, who police said was a “known offender,” was found with multiple gunshot wounds about his body. Police said while they had no motive, they believe his murder was gang-related. His body was later removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James for an autopsy. No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.

The murder toll is now 166 compared to 116 for the same period last year.