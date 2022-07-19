2 bandits shot dead in failed El Socorro home invasion

News

TWO BANDITS were shot dead and a third wounded during a failed home invasion in El Socorro on Tuesday morning.

Police said the intended targets – a businessman and his 88-year-old father were asleep at their home which is at the back of the family’s dried good business when at around 4 am, they were awakened by loud, banging sounds against a door of the house.

On checking the businessman saw six gunmen in his premises.

The businessman, who is a licensed firearm owner, used his weapons to shoot at the intruders, hitting three of them, while the others beat a hasty retreat into the night.

He then called the police and North Eastern Division Task Force officers quickly went to the scene and took the three men to the hospital where two were later pronounced dead on arrival. The survivor remains warded at hospital under armed police guard.

Crime scene investigators were still collecting evidence at the home up to 10.50 am on Tuesday.

Police from the North Eastern Division are continuing enquiries.