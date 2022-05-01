2 arrested after St James robbery attempt

News

File photo.

Two men were arrested shortly after they tried to rob a man in St James on Saturday night.

A police press release on Sunday, said officers of the Western Division, who arrested the men, also seized a firearm and ammunition. The press release said the victim was at Bengal Street with two friends when the group was approached by two men, one carrying a gun.

The incident took place at about 7.10 pm.

The police said the victim drew his licenced firearm and fired in the direction of the two assailants after they announced a holdip.

The men ran off and the police were called.

The release said officers of the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department,Guard and Emergency Branch and the Port of Spain Division who were on patrol in the area responded to the report and caught the suspects in the Woodbrook area shortly after.

The men, a 20-year-old of Oropune Gardens and a 37-year-old of Laventille, were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for

treatment, as they were found with gunshot woundsto the leg.

A firearm and eight rounds of ammunition were taken from them.

Investigations are ongoing.