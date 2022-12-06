1st Handball Tournament, Sunday 11th December 2022, Indoor Volleyball Venue, YMCA, 6:30pm

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Antigua and Barbuda Handball Federation will be hosting it 1st Handball Tournament on Sunday 11th December 2022.

The event will start at 6:30pm at Indoor Volleyball facility at the YMCA. 4 teams will battle for the title in the association’s inaugural event.

The teams vying for the title are as follows:

The Force, The Black Team, and the under 16 teams of The Faithfulls and Future Stars.

The winning team will continue to prepare to represent Antigua and Barbuda in the 2023 IHF Emerging Nations League to the held in the Caribbean region in the first half of the year.

The Antigua and Barbuda Handball Federation are asking the general public to come out and show their support for this new sport and are reminding the public that we are presently recruiting person who are interested in playing the game, officiating and to administrate the affairs of Handball, the fastest growing sport in the region.

