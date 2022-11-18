$1m bail for Morvant man accused of killing brother-in-law

News

Israel Khan, SC

A High Court judge has granted $1 million bail to a Morvant man accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2019.

On Thursday, Justice Geoffrey Henderson granted bail to Roderick Henry and imposed several conditions once he is able to access it.

Henry must report to the Morvant police station on Mondays and Fridays and must continue to live at the address he gave the court. He also had to surrender his passport and was warned if he breaches any of the conditions, his bail will be revoked.

Henry is represented by attorneys Israel Khan, SC, and Arissa Maharaj.

Henry, 33, who lived at Angelina Terrace, is accused of killing Carlister Mollineau on February 26, 2019.

It is alleged Mollieau was killed in a domestic dispute at the family’s home. Henry allegedly surrendered to police after the incident.

In his ruling, Henderson said the facts of the case showed elements of self-defence and Henry had no previous or pending charges against him.

The State was represented by assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Danielle Thompson.