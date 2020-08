This was the last-minute ad­vice is­sued by Na­tion­al Par­ent Teacher As­so­ci­a­tion (NPTA) PRO Shami­la Ra­heem yes­ter­day to the 19,363 stu­dents who are reg­is­tered to write to­day’s Sec­ondary En­trance As­sess­ment (SEA) ex­am.